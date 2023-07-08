Abilene MMA fighter tries to break into the UFC on Sept. 12

Raised in West Texas, Malik Lewis says he is ready to put Abilene "on the map" in the MMA world.

ABILENE, Texas — This will not be Malik Lewis's first rodeo on the Dana White's Contender Series, but this will be, in his eyes, his breakout performance. His first appearance in front of the head honcho of mixed martial arts came after the first loss of his professional career, fighting lightweight slugger Trevor Peek.

Since then, his goal has been the same. His mission is to give inspiration to those in his shoes.

"[A win] will help me, you know, bring that game to West Texas and help all the people who might have been in my shoes, you know," Lewis said.

The 27-year-old from Abilene, Texas grew up a fighter. He has had his ups and downs, yet his eyes remain on becoming the first fighter from Abilene to fight under the UFC banner. It is an opportunity to not just make history, but leave a legacy.

"I am deserving of this second shot. Everything is going well and I plan on putting Abilene and West Texas on my back, for sure," Lewis said.

What gives him the confidence that this second attempt at history will go different, is the level of accountability he takes for his first performance. Although he feels that was not the best version of himself out there back in September of 2022, he believes he has taken every step forward to ensure that another loss does not follow.

"There were a lot of things during that fight, that were my fault. This time, I am ready, we are ready. We have a game plan and I will be fighting my heart out," Lewis said.

With a victory, Lewis will receive a five-fight contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but will also become the first fighter ever from Abilene to accomplish such a feat. Lewis will have to go through (13-2) fighter James "Goku" Llontop to make history, but he feels like he is destined to win this fight.