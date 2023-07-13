Angelo State's Kade Bragg named Lone Star Conference Male Athlete of the Year

Earlier this week, Bragg was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 MLB Draft.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University baseball pitcher Kade Bragg has been named as the Lone Star Conference's Male Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Thursday afternoon.

Bragg is now the third male athlete in Angelo State athletics history honored as Athlete of the Year by the LSC. He joins Markus Jones (football, 2019) and Steve Naemark (baseball, 2015) as Rams who have received the award.



The Ennis native and communications major went 15-1 with two saves and a 1.20 ERA to lead ASU to its first NCAA Division II baseball national championship and recorded the final out in the title game. He had 124 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings and put together four complete games and three shutouts. Opponents hit just .171 off him. Bragg's win total and ERA set new LSC single-season records.

He helped lead LSC regular season and tournament titles and his arm propelled the Rams to host the league tournament, regionals and super regionals, ASU Athletics said. Bragg was named Division II Pitcher of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Conference Commissioners Association. He also earned All-American status by several publications, was voted LSC Pitcher of the Year and was an LSC All-Tournament Team selection.

Earlier this week, Bragg was selected in the Major League Baseball draft by the Minnesota Twins in the 17th round as the 507th overall pick.