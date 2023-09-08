Miles Bulldogs football preps for the 2023 season

The 2023 Miles Bulldogs football team believes this year can be the one where they put it all together, from wins to a state title.

MILES, Texas — Football season is right around the corner here in West Texas, but the Miles Bulldogs season, in their eyes, began the moment they walked off the field for the final time last year.

Their 2023 varsity football team is littered with familiar faces, led by head coach Jayson Wilhelm. While they have the defending state champion Albany Lions in their district, coach Wilhelm's mind tells him this team is worthy of dreaming of winning it all.

"I do think that the playoffs are something we are expecting to make. We will know after the first week of district, exactly what our goals might become. But yeah, man, we talk about it. We talked about playing for the big prize." Wilhelm said.

His confidence in his 2023 squad comes from their practice sessions every morning. Despite having a full four-quarters of practice time, Wilhelm has these young men work out in the strength and conditioning department soon after practice is complete.

"I think we know what we want to run now. The boys are comfortable with it, you know, after a week of doing it. And I think the energy today was outstanding. I think, you know, as Friday's getting closer for our first scrimmage, you know, their excitement is, you know, ramping up a little bit right now. Out of, really any practice I have ever been a part of, today was one of the best ones [that I have seen]." Wilhelm said.

Without a doubt, the Miles Bulldogs believe in one another, but it all starts with their head coach. Leading them to the promised land on the field is quarterback Hayven Book, who coach Wilhelm believes is the "secret sauce" to the Bulldogs' winning recipe.

"He is special. He has a lot of qualities that I have not seen in high school quarterbacks before," Wilhelm said.