Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

Can the Spurs snap their losing streak tonight versus the Lakers?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-33) will face the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25) tonight in Los Angeles. The Spurs are 0-3 versus the Lakers this season and are also on a two-game losing streak.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 147-127 loss versus the Blazers.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points in the loss.

Portland exploded for 45 points in the third period.

"We just got to do a better job communicating. It starts with the mindset. Wanting to get stops and we just weren't there tonight," said Doug McDermott. "They [Blazers] were hitting a lot of tough shots. You got to give them credit but the transition stuff we can control a little more. We let them get a lot of easy ones early."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Lakers

Barlow, Bassey, Wesley out g league

Vassell out

Langford questionable left adductor tightness #porvida #nba #LakeShow — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 25, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-LAKERS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs are winless this season when trailing after the third period.

2. The Spurs are 3-5 on the first game of a back-to-back.

3. The Spurs are on an eight-game road losing skid.

4. The Lakers have five-consecutive games with fewer offensive rebounds than their opponents.

5. The Lakers' bench is sixth in the NBA in points per game at 37.9 points.