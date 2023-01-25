Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-33) will face the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25) tonight in Los Angeles. The Spurs are 0-3 versus the Lakers this season and are also on a two-game losing streak.
GAME REWIND
The Spurs are coming off a 147-127 loss versus the Blazers.
Keldon Johnson had 20 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points in the loss.
Portland exploded for 45 points in the third period.
"We just got to do a better job communicating. It starts with the mindset. Wanting to get stops and we just weren't there tonight," said Doug McDermott. "They [Blazers] were hitting a lot of tough shots. You got to give them credit but the transition stuff we can control a little more. We let them get a lot of easy ones early."
INJURY REPORT
THE UNIFORMS
The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.
LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-LAKERS
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. The Spurs are winless this season when trailing after the third period.
2. The Spurs are 3-5 on the first game of a back-to-back.
3. The Spurs are on an eight-game road losing skid.
4. The Lakers have five-consecutive games with fewer offensive rebounds than their opponents.
5. The Lakers' bench is sixth in the NBA in points per game at 37.9 points.
