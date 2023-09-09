Historic crowd at Alamodome for UTSA's home opener against Texas State

Nearly 50,000 fans packed the dome, making it the second biggest crowd in UTSA history.

SAN ANTONIO — It was the biggest showing at a Roadrunners home opener since UTSA was founded. Nearly 50,000 people packed the Alamodome for Saturday's game against the Texas State Bobcats.

The crowd lit up when the number 49,342 came on the screen at Saturday's home-opener, the second highest attendance in UTSA history.

UTSA urged Roadrunner fans to show the competition a "blue-out" with their team gear.

"Y'all are at our home and we're here to defend it," said UTSA Junior Miguel Bernal.

But there was a fair share of Bobcat maroon in the crowd.

Each team's fans had their own reasons to be excited, Texas State is coming fresh off a big victory against Baylor University.

"We beat Baylor, UTSA ain't got nothing on us," said Bobcats fan Stephanie Collazo. "Bobcat Nation, Eat-Em-Up!"

Over 49,000. UTSA - Texas State game at the Alamodome sees second largest crowd in UTSA History. #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/buq5RZRJ3h — Alan Kozeluh (@AkozKENS5) September 9, 2023

The Roadrunners lost their season opener to Houston last week, but heading into this game they had a flawless record of 4-0 against their I-35 rivals at Texas State.

"I honestly think we have this in the bag, to be honest with you," Bernal said.

This is the closest UTSA got their attendance record since it was set in 2011, and it took fans of Roadrunners, Bobcats, and even Longhorns to do it.

"Whether they're Texas State, or they're UTSA, they're rooting for our UT," said UT Austin Alum Anjelica Jasso.

The nearly 50,000 in attendance were treated to a thrilling back-and-forth affair. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris got hurt in the first half, but battled through it to lead the Roadrunners to a 20-13 victory in the Battle of I-35.