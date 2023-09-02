Colorado defeats TCU in Coach Prime's Buffs coaching debut

Dylan Edwards dazzled with 4 TDs as CU got off to a fast start in their season opener.

FORT WORTH, Texas — This is isn't the same Colorado Buffaloes football team.

That much was clear from the start of Saturday's season-opening game for Colorado on the road at Texas Christian University. The Buffaloes defeated TCU in a 45-42 thriller.

The Buffs roared to an early lead 7-0 Saturday in the debut game of new CU head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders. Colorado had a 17-14 halftime lead.

The teams traded dazzling touchdowns in the second half. Colorado running back Dylan Edwards scored four touchdowns, showing speed fans have not seen in Boulder in years. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, threw for 510 yards with four touchdowns.

The strong play of Sanders, Edwards, two-way star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and the rest of the Buffaloes sent the program to the top of social media Saturday. Sanders, Hunter and Edwards are among 87 newcomers at Colorado, which won only one game last season and has only two winning records since 2005.

It was the fourth-largest upset in Buffaloes history. The No. 17-ranked Horned Frogs, who played in the national championship game against Georgia earlier this year, were favored to win by 20.5 points.

Saturday's Buffs game was the first of two games to start the season that will be covered by the nationally televised "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show on FOX.

Next week, Colorado hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field in Boulder. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.

