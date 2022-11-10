World Cup 2022: Need a place to watch the match? Here's the DFW spots holding watch parties.

Millions of eyes from around the world will tune-in to television screens for the World Cup. Here's where you can watch in DFW.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — On Sunday, Nov. 20, FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar will open the tournament with the majority of the group stage slate beginning one day later.

Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties.

Here are a few of the best places to watch the games in the Dallas area:

FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium (Frisco)

FC Dallas officials announced it would be holding a series of watch parties for all three of the United States men's national team (USMNT) group stage matches.

Supporters will be able to watch the games on the stadium's video boards and inside the Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame. The watch parties will be free to attend, but you will have to register.

Here is a look at the USMNT group stage schedule and a look at their opponents.

Texas Live! (Arlington)

Head out to the Arlington entertainment district for some lively World Cup action!

Texas Live! is holding free watch parties for all U.S. and Mexico games.

Admission is free, but to reserve a table, click here.

AT&T Discovery District (Dallas)

The AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas will be holding watch parties for the USMNT and Mexico games on the 104-foot media wall.

There will be live music and giveaways. For times on specific matches, click here.

The Londoner (Dallas, Addison and Colleyville)

All three locations of The Londoner – Dallas, Addison and Colleyville – are planning watch parties. Tickets are required for the US-England game Nov. 25. General admission is $5, which is to cover additional security, with several VIP options also available. The game begins at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 10 a.m.

On Nov. 29, England and the U.S. play at the same time. All locations will offer split screens.

Locations:

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite No. 250. thelondonerdallas.com.

5120 Highway 121, Colleyville. thelondonercolleyville.com.

14930 Midway Rd, Addison. thelondoneraddison.com.

Upper 90 on College (Fort Worth)

This Fort Worth sports bar is another ideal spot to watch some soccer. The bar asks people show up early to show their support for the USMNT.

Blackfriar Pub (Uptown and Lakewood)

There are two locations in DFW: Uptown and Lakewood. The Uptown bar will have TVs showing every World Cup match throughout the tournament. For more information, visit the bar's website here.

Crossbar (Richardson)

Crossbar Soccer + Beer in Richardson will be showing the majority of World Cup games. There will be free pickup and yard games, plus food and drink deals. For more information, click here.

The Abbey Pub (Fort Worth)

The Fort Worth Irish bar and pub on West 7th Street is ready for soccer fans to come show their spirit!

The bar shared video of US supporters doing the "I Believe" chant during a previous tournament to get people pumped for this year's tourney.

Harwood Arms (Dallas)

Harwood Arms will also be showing all World Cup matches for fans of any nation. They will open 30 minutes before kickoff every game that starts before 11 a.m.

For a full schedule, click here.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina (Dallas-Fort Worth metro)

This Dallas restaurant chain is holding watch parties for the Mexico national team matches. The restaurant says the waitresses will be wearing their soccer jerseys from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 to celebrate the tournament.

For more information, visit their website here.

Peticolas Brewing Company (Dallas)

The Dallas brewery is opening early for the World Cup matches. They are holding watch parties for all USMNT group stage matches. Here is a look at the schedule on their Facebook page.

Happiest Hour (Dallas)

Happiest Hour will be hosting watch parties for numerous World Cup matches. Here is a look at the schedule on their website.

HopFusion Ale Works (Fort Worth)

HopFusion Ale Works in Fort Worth are also going all out for the World Cup!

They posted a full schedule here on their Facebook page.

Si Tapas (Dallas)

Real Madrid fans know about this spot very well. Si Tapas restaurant and bar delivers delicious traditional Spanish Tapas with a modern twist.

They'll be showing the World Cup, and expect to see a lot of red and yellow there! It will open early for Spain’s 10 a.m. match against Costa Rica Wednesday, Nov. 23.

For more information, visit their website here.

Longhorn Icehouse (Dallas)

Longhorn Icehouse is showing World Cup matches and there is no cover! For a look at the schedule of World Cup match watch parties, visit their website here.

Dubliner Irish Pub (Dallas)

This Irish Pub on Greenville Avenue plans to show many matches and will open early for some. For a look at their schedule, click here.

J.R. Bentley’s (Arlington)

The English-inspired pub is an ideal place to watch a game with a pint and an order of pub fries or fish and chips. For more information, reach out to them online here.

Lava Cantina (The Colony)

Lava Cantina is hosting a watch party for the US-England match. Reserve a free ticket online here.

Soccer Spectrum (Richardson)

You can watch the game alongside the Dallas Sidekicks, an indoor professional soccer team. They'll be holding watch parties for the US-England match and the Mexico-Argentina match.

They'll have half-price Bloody Marys and mimosas and $1 off beer if you wear your team's kit!

Echo Lounge (Dallas)

Echo Lounge & Music Hall will host watch parties for the USMNT matches. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

What to know about the World Cup

For more World Cup coverage on WFAA.com, click here.