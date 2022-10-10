Abilene PD to host Trunk or Treat event

ABILENE, Texas — Families are invited to a free Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Abilene Police Department from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4565 S. First St.
Families are invited to come out dressed in their costumes..
Members of law enforcement, first responders and other community members and organizations will participate in the event. The Abilene Police Foundation and Operation Blue Santa will provide a free hot dog meal.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The department reminds families to be mindful that it will be dark during Trunk or Treat, and families should prepare by wearing reflective clothing and having some type of lighting device, such as a flashlight.