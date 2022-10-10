Abilene PD to host Trunk or Treat event

The Abilene Police Foundation and Operation Blue Santa will provide a free hot dog meal.

ABILENE, Texas — Families are invited to a free Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Abilene Police Department from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4565 S. First St.

Families are invited to come out dressed in their costumes..

Members of law enforcement, first responders and other community members and organizations will participate in the event.