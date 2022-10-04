Angelo State symphony orchestra hosts first fall 2022 concert

The program will feature the music of three of the greatest Viennese composers: Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Symphony Orchestra will present its first concert of the fall 2022 season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Irving St.

"A Night in Vienna" is free and open to the public. The program will feature the music of three of the greatest Viennese composers: Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

The symphony orchestra will be accompanied on piano by Hunter Mabery, ASU staff accompanist, and the concert will feature solo performances on baritone by Jesse Rios of San Angelo, winner of ASU's 2022 Concerto Competition.

The musical program will include:

"Overture to La Fiera di Venezia" by A. Salieri

"Non piu andrai" from "The Marriage of Figaro" by W.A. Mozart

"Concerto for Piano in A Major" by W.A. Mozart

"Symphony No. 1 in C Major" by L. van Beethoven