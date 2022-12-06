What we know about the deadly shooting near Atlantic Station

APD provided updates Wednesday on the suspect search and also gave more insight into who the shooting targeted.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released a video of a group of teens believed to be connected to a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station on Saturday where a 12 and 15-year-old were killed. A week later they announced two arrests.

What does surveillance show?

Atlanta Police said they are looking for four primary suspects in the fatal shooting. Their homicide detectives released surveillance videos that show the suspects walking with a group of teens down 17th Street before the shooting on Nov. 26. The department also has footage of the group after the shooting, leaving on a MARTA train.

"These persons that I am going to point out in this video is the person responsible for the entire shooting," Investigator Jarion Shephard said.

Investigators said that the group boarded the train and went in different directions throughout the city. Atlanta Police said there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the shooters.

Who are the suspects under arrest?

Two arrests made by Atlanta Police in connection to a shooting where two kids were killed and four other people were hurt near Atlantic Station.

APD said Wednesday that they had arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in the case, and that they will be facing murder charges. Police did not identify the two.

They added one of the teens was apprehended in New York, and that both are students in the Atlanta Public Schools system. They were both described as shooters in the Nov. 27 incident.

Who were the victims?

Two kids were shot and killed in the shooting. A 12-year-old, Zyion Charles, died Saturday night in the incident. The second victim who died, 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, was initially in critical condition after the shooting. Four others were injured.

Zyion's mother, Deerica Charles, gave emotional remarks earlier this week before the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee describing her efforts to steer her son away from a path of dangerous behavior. She said he had been involved in groups breaking into cars, an increasingly common form of street crime in Atlanta.

"I tried, y'all. I called the police office almost 30 times in the last two years, and they told me they can't do nothing. I said he's out and breaking into these folks' cars, can you please get him off the street," Deerica said.

Jackson's family described him as a teen who loves science, animals, cooking and riding dirt bikes. He also had been practicing boxing since he was just 9 years old.

More on the case

Police initially said the shootout stemmed from the two groups originally escorted off the Atlantic Station property due to unruly behavior and curfew violations at the complex. But APD later confirmed they believed the shooting was gang-related.