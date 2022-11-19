Moscow Police press conference on University of Idaho student murders

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. PST. KREM 2 will stream the conference on KREM.com, KREM 2+ and the KREM 2 YouTube page.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a second press conference at 3 p.m. PST. on Sunday, Nov. 20, just seven days after four University of Idaho students were murdered in their home near campus with a knife.

The press conference will be taking place in the Alumni Lounge inside the Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) located at 900 Stadium Drive on the University of Idaho (UI) on the Moscow campus.

During the conference, MPD Chief James Fry will be providing an update on the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide on King Road on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Officials from the MPD, Idaho State Police (ISP), and U of I staff will also attend the conference.

KREM 2 News crew will be at the conference

On Nov. 13, officers with the Moscow Police Department were called to a home on King Road for a welfare check. Once on the scene, officers found the victims, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin

Each victim died of stab wounds. Police have not arrested a suspect(s) or located the murder weapon.

Investigators have determined that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video streamed on Twitch at a food truck called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.

Investigators also learned that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at a fraternity house on the University of Idaho Campus. By 1:45 a.m., Ethan and Xana are believed to have returned to the residence on King Road.