Fiery crash in Tye leaves Sweetwater woman dead

The crash happened on I-20 West Bound at the 277 Mile Marker in Tye.

TYE, Texas — A Sweetwater woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tye.

At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Tye Police Department was dispatched to a report of a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 20 West Bound at the 277 Mile Marker in Tye.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2009 Ford SUV fully engulfed in flames. Several witnesses pulled the victim from the vehicle before it caught fire. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to a Tye Police press release, the incident involved a single vehicle, and it is believed the victim left the roadway onto the center median at a high rate of speed, went airborne over FM 707, and crashed into the cement embankment, the momentum carrying the vehicle upward, where it continued airborne before turning over on the rooftop and catching fire.

The victim was identified as Jennifer Antaya, 29, of Sweetwater. The next of kin has been notified.