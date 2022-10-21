14-year-old arrested for 'active shooter' threat to Roscoe school

ROSCOE, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after authorities investigated a planned "active shooter" threat to a Roscoe school.
A release from the Nolan County Sheriff's Office said it received information late Wednesday about a planned “active shooter” threat that was supposed to happen Thursday, Oct. 20, during school hours on a Roscoe Collegiate campus.
Nolan County Sheriff’s Office and Roscoe Police Department investigators were called immediately and investigated the threat. They found out a 14-year-old student made verbal threats to a group of students. The student then used a social media platform to make an online threat that was shared between students before being brought to the attention of a school assistant principal by a parent.
Rapid communication, along with immediate action between law enforcement and the school district, was key in identifying and apprehending the suspect, the NCSO said.
The NCSO said it takes any and all reports of potential threats seriously and conduct through investigations to keep its school districts safe.