14-year-old arrested for 'active shooter' threat to Roscoe school

ROSCOE, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after authorities investigated a planned "active shooter" threat to a Roscoe school.

A release from the Nolan County Sheriff's Office said it received information late Wednesday about a planned “active shooter” threat that was supposed to happen Thursday, Oct. 20, during school hours on a Roscoe Collegiate campus.

Nolan County Sheriff’s Office and Roscoe Police Department investigators were called immediately and investigated the threat. They found out a 14-year-old student made verbal threats to a group of students. The student then used a social media platform to make an online threat that was shared between students before being brought to the attention of a school assistant principal by a parent.

Rapid communication, along with immediate action between law enforcement and the school district, was key in identifying and apprehending the suspect, the NCSO said.