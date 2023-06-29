Abilene man arrested for felony injury to a child

Abilene Police say Danny Duarte was babysitting his girlfriend's daughter when he called 9-1-1, saying she was not breathing. She later died in a DFW hospital.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child after a little girl he was babysitting died, Abilene Police said.

APD Special Victim detectives, with the help of Fort Worth Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Stephenville Police, the Abilene Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Major Investigations, arrested Danny Duarte, 37.

A release from APD said on Sunday, June 25, Duarte called 9-1-1 to report his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter, who he was watching, was not breathing.

Emergency personnel arrived and found the girl unconscious and in distress. She received emergency medical attention and was eventually transported to the hospital.

Because of the severity of her injuries, she was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where she died from her injuries a few days later.

Duarte and the child were the only people in the home at the time of the incident. He was arrested in Fort Worth and will be extradited back to Abilene.