Abilene, San Angelo among locations for 2023 Governor's Small Business Summits

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced the locations for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits.

The first summit will be in Temple Thursday, May 4. A summit will be held in Abilene May 18 and one will be in San Angelo Oct. 19.

The summits are aimed at helping Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen and grow a business.

"Small businesses have made Texas the economic legend that we are today, and people from across America continue moving to our state in droves to take advantage of the unique freedom and opportunity only offered in our great state,” Abbott said in a release. “As we kick off the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits next week in Temple, we will also be celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and entrepreneurship of millions of Texans whose economic contributions have become the lifeblood of our mighty economy during Small Business Week in Texas. Working together, and by sharing best practices and experiences, we will build the Texas of tomorrow and keep our state the best place in the nation to do business, live, and raise a family."

The kick-off in Temple will provide Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Temple Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Temple

8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. 3rd St.

Panel topics:

Finance & Funding

Workforce Development

Cybersecurity

Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials

Keynote speaker: McLane Group Chairman Drayton McLane Jr.

Guest speaker: Texas Workforce Commissioner representing employers Aaron Demerson.

The $20 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch and sessions. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-temple

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Abilene – May 18

Amarillo – June 1

The Woodlands – June 15

Kingsville – June 29

Arlington – July 13

Stephenville – July 27

McAllen – Aug. 10

Marshall – Aug. 24

Horizon City – Sept. 7

Fredericksburg – Sept. 21

Beaumont – Oct. 5

San Angelo – Oct. 19

San Antonio – Nov. 8

Zapata – Dec. 7