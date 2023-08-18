Abilene Christian University Opening Assembly welcomes Judge Shelton Gibbs

The current ACU board of trustees member and state district judge will speak before ahead of the start of classes.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University will welcome speaker Judge Shelton Gibbs 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Moody Coliseum for a welcome back Opening Assembly.

Gibbs is a current ACU board of trustees member and first Black state district judge for the 442nd District Court of Texas with an extensive professional history as assistant district attorney and chief felony prosecutor for the 86th District Court.

He also serves on the Terrell Excellence Foundation and Senior Connect Board while being religiously involved as a life minister for the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ.

The Opening Assembly will be followed by a Parade of Flags featuring 55 countries and 45 states and territories as well as multiple devotional hymns -"All Hail the Power of Jesus' Name," "Sermon on Mars Hill, and a performance by ACU's Big Purple Band and Chorus of "The Old Hundredth Psalm Tune"- for the audience.