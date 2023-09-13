ACU named one of the 2023 'Great Colleges to Work For'

Abilene Christian University has been on the list 14 times in the last 15 years.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University has been named as one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the latest survey by the Great Colleges to Work For program.

The designation is the 14th time ACU has been recognized in the last 15 years and the fourth consecutive year for ACU to receive the Honor Roll designation.

The 2023 Great Colleges to Work For results, which will be published in the Sept. 15 issue of the The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on an annual survey of a random selection of administrators, faculty members and professional support staff members at colleges and universities in the U.S. who are asked to evaluate their employer on various qualities and characteristics.

Only 72 institutions were recognized as a Great College to Work For.

For the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in the last decade, ACU is also among just 42 institutions nationwide named to the Honor Roll for achievements in six out of 10 possible categories:

Job satisfaction and support

Professional development

Mission and pride

Supervisor/department chair effectiveness

Confidence in senior leadership

Faculty and staff well-being

The Honor Roll highlights the top institutions in each size category cited most often across all of the recognition categories. ACU is listed in the 3,000-9,999 students category.