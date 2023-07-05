Abilene Christian University receives $25M gift

The university also announced the Robert and Kay Onstead College of Science and Engineering, the first named college in ACU’s history.

ABILENE, Texas — A Houston family with a long legacy of philanthropy and service to Abilene Christian University has given a $25 million gift to the institution, announced by Kay Onstead this week.

Onstead's gift marks the fifth largest single donation in the university's history and Kay and her late husband, Robert, have given more than $59 million to ACU over their lifetimes.

In honor of the Onstead family’s history of advancing excellence in Christian higher education, ACU will name one of its newest colleges – the Robert and Kay Onstead College of Science and Engineering, the first named college in ACU’s history.

“The Onstead family’s immense generosity has already reshaped the campus of Abilene Christian University and enhanced the experiences of thousands of students – myself included,” Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president, said in a release from the university. “This monumental new endowment propels us toward a bold vision for ACU’s rise as a national research university. As we continue our pursuit of excellence, we remember that every blessing we enjoy is evidence of God’s provision. The Onstead family has exemplified the convergence of faith and excellence and caused all of us to think more courageously about how God is calling us to be world-changers.”

Kay’s gift will establish an endowment to help support the growth and success of the college for years to come. Funding priorities include enhancing student success through scholarships; support for the dean of the college; recruiting, retaining and rewarding exemplary faculty; and developing a next-level research engine.

The gift also propels ACU past the $250 million higher ground comprehensive campaign goal, with two years still remaining in the campaign timeline.

With the addition of this gift, Robert and Kay have provided more than $59 million to ACU, allowing for world class facilities, more than 1,000 scholarships through one of ACU's largest scholarship endowments and programs of distinction that have propelled ACU’s rise as a national university.

Neither of the Onsteads attended ACU, but early in their marriage, they met a group of ACU alumni at their Houston church and were so impressed they began planning for their children to attend. Three of the Onsteads’ children attended ACU and Kay and Robert began a tradition of giving generously of their time and resources to support ACU’s mission.

Since that time, the legacy continues with five grandchildren also having graduated from ACU so far.

Robert served as a trustee of ACU from 1978, until his death in 2004. He and Kay are the namesakes of the Robert and Kay Onstead Distinguished Chair of Biblical Studies and the Onstead Science Center and established the Kay and Bob Onstead Ministers Progeny Endowed Scholarship and the Onstead Opportunity Endowed Scholarship.

Robert was also instrumental in raising funds for the construction of the Onstead-Packer Biblical Studies Building and the Mabee Business Building. A well-known and respected Houston businessman, Robert founded Randalls Food Markets Inc. and served as CEO and chairman for more than 30 years. His civic involvement included serving as chairman of the Houston Economic Development Council, the Greater Houston Partnership, the Better Business Bureau of Houston and the Board of Visitors of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Beginning with the 2023-2024 academic year, the new Onstead College of Science and Engineering will bring together the departments of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Biology, Chemistry and Biochemistry, Engineering and Physics, and Mathematics.

Dr. Charla Miertschin will be the inaugural dean of the OCSE, beginning work Aug. 1. The college will work collaboratively with the Center for Pre-Health Professions, which provides academic and co-curricular programs for students pursuing preparation for careers in health professions.

“We’re entering a period of rapid acceleration of ACU’s vision and growth in the sciences and engineering – from the strength of our faculty, the quality of our students and our expanded academic offerings, to the growing reputation of our research and the increased recognition ACU is receiving because of it,” Dr. Susan Lewis, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. “This gift from Kay Onstead will accelerate the contributions ACU faculty, students and graduates can make to a wide array of real-world issues, including the development of clean, safe energy sources, the stewardship of sustainable agricultural and environmental systems throughout the world, research to identify new methods of diagnosing and treating disease, and so much more.”

The 45 faculty members in the five departments forming the new college currently serve 488 undergraduate students. These departments also provide a substantial service component through general education courses required for all ACU undergraduate students. Selected programs in the Department of Engineering and Physics and the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry are accredited by ABET and the American Chemical Society, respectively.

Physics faculty have a 40-year history of research in national labs and have created a tradition of incorporating undergraduate students into their research. This has grown into the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Laboratory (NEXT Lab), which involves faculty and students from multiple OCSE departments. With the addition of the Dillard Science and Engineering Research Center, the NEXT Lab will have the facilities necessary to complete work funded by a $30.5 million sponsored research agreement with Natura Resources in collaboration with three other universities possessing extensive experience in physics, chemistry and engineering. The Onstead gift establishes a significant, perpetual funding source for the college, creating crucial momentum to help launch and perpetuate one of the most significant academic realignments in ACU’s history.

ACU’s vision for the new college includes:



Enhancing the university’s focus on science and engineering by joining together five existing departments.

Providing excellent undergraduate education in life and physical sciences for students in science, engineering, and mathematics programs, and through the general education program, which delivers at least nine credit hours from the college for all ACU undergraduates.

Growing and capitalizing on the demand for programs related to the disciplines of the college, delivering innovative programs that enrich students’ lives and enable them to explore and prepare for related careers.

Enhancing the NEXT Lab as a center of ACU’s funded research and investment of university resources into new facilities, and establishing its faculty and students as international leaders in partnerships with other scholars and government.

Exploring new opportunities for graduate education among strong disciplines where none currently exist.

Preparing undergraduate students for lives of Christian service and leadership, and supporting and preparing them to pursue graduate and professional school elsewhere, while continuing to grow ACU’s graduate programs and, potentially, a medical school.

Onstead College of Science and Engineering departments are housed in four recently constructed or renovated academic buildings: