Christian House of Prayer San Angelo celebrates 30 anniversary with performers Earnest Hugh, Phil French

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christian House of Prayer San Angelo has been around for the last 30 years and on March 25, the congregation are commemorating this anniversary with live worship music and celebration.

The festivities will begin 6 p.m. at 333 West Avenue C., featuring performances by Grammy winner/vocalist Earnest Pugh and professional musician Phil French.

As "Gospel Music's Leading Man," Pugh is best known for his five-octave vocal range and songs including "I Need Your Glory" and "Rain on Us". He is also the owner of his own record label.

French is a saxophonist, producer, songwriter and more best known for his gospel and jazz style.

He has been associated with artists such as The Clark Sisters, Grover Washington Jr., Najee and a long list of others.