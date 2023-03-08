City of San Angelo plans town hall meeting to address accessibility of facilities

The City will be updating the audio and visual components in the Council Chambers to better record and broadcast meetings.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo will host a public town hall meeting to gather input on the accessibility of City facilities, programs and services as related to the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

The meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the Council Chambers at the McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Dr.

According to a COSA press release, the meeting will be centered around two topics: the audio and visual components in the Council Chambers, as well as Parks and Recreation programming and services.

The City will be updating the audio and visual components in the Council Chambers to better record and broadcast meetings. During the town hall meeting, staff will share the plans for the room and seek input from the public about the project, keeping in mind how best to accommodate people with disabilities.

Also covered in the meeting will be the accessibility of Parks and Recreation programming and services. Staff will provide information about current programs and services, then seek public feedback for suggestions and comments on improvements that can be made to make the programming more accessible for all citizens.

Questions or comments may be submitted ahead of the meeting by emailing info@cosatx.us and including “ADA comment” in the subject line. City staff will also monitor emails and comments on the YouTube live stream during the meeting.