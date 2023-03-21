'Family Clay Day' to be held April 8 at Fort Concho in San Angelo

This free hands-on experience starts at 10 a.m. for all ages.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sculptures, watercolors, an art gallery and more will all be free to the public April 8 in San Angelo.

The upcoming "Family Clay Day" event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Fort Concho Quartermaster Building, Burgess Street and East Avenue C and all visitors are welcome.

The experience is being hosted by the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts and Concho Clay Studio with a focus on Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto.

Attendees will have the chance to work on stacked ceramic pieces as inspired by Orna Feinstein and watercolor paintings based on McKay Otto's style, while also playing a seek-and-find game in the art gallery.

Visitors will also be given art kits to bring back home with them after the experience.

Clay can be taken home, as well for no additional charge but there is a fee for pieces put in the kiln to be fired and completed.