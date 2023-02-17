Free tablets, internet provided by Concho Valley Community Action Agency

Those in low income situations can apply now.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — People in low income situations might not have access to technology in the same way others might.

For this reason, the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is working with the Federal Communications Commission to provide free tablets and internet to those who qualify.

"It'll open up the world for [those eligible] and we're really excited to be able to connect people to that," CVCAA outreach and marketing director Sidney Timmer said.

In order to receive these services, applicants must be 200% under the federal poverty level or they should be currently utilizing services such as SNAP, WIC or free lunches for children still in school.

Each applicant can obtain a single tablet for their residence which will be covered for at least five years, and it will take 30-45 days to arrive.

The tablets will be beneficial for those who might want to work remotely, schedule virtual appointments or enroll in online educational programs.

"Having this access to internet and a way to use it at home won't just help them find resources available to them, it can help them with, you know, their education... It helps with their health, as well," Timmer said.

The CVCAA wants to provide more than just basic necessities like food and shelter.

Instead, they want to create the space for clients to flourish in their personal and professional lives.

"I feel like this is kind of another step and another piece of the puzzle to help them get beyond just surviving and helping them grow and have self-sufficiency," Timmer said.