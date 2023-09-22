West Texas high school football scores, Week Five

TEXAS, USA — FINAL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Seymour 49, Munday 0
Knox City 51, Crowell 6
Eastland 21, Tuscola Jim Ned 19
Junction 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 20
Christoval 20, Brady 16
Mason 69, Ballinger 0
San Angelo TLC Academy 41, Stanton 0
Aspermont 62, Rule 12
Levelland 32, San Angelo Lake View 13
Paint Rock 53, Lohn 0
Ranger 59, Kopperl 58
Clyde 41, Sweetwater 7
Veribest 55, Panther Creek 6
Abilene Wylie 37, San Angelo Central 27
Odessa Permian 41, Abilene Cooper 20
Breckenridge 36, Benbrook 28
Albany 31, Comanche 13
Snyder 56, Big Spring 13
List will be updated as scores come in throughout the evening.
