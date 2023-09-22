x
West Texas high school football scores, Week Five

Final scores from high school football games across West Texas.

TEXAS, USA — FINAL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Seymour 49, Munday 0

Knox City 51, Crowell 6 

Eastland 21, Tuscola Jim Ned 19 

Junction 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 20 

Christoval 20, Brady 16 

Mason 69, Ballinger 0 

San Angelo TLC Academy 41, Stanton 0 

Aspermont 62, Rule 12 

Levelland 32, San Angelo Lake View 13

Paint Rock 53, Lohn 0 

Ranger 59, Kopperl 58

Clyde 41, Sweetwater 7

Veribest 55, Panther Creek 6

Abilene Wylie 37, San Angelo Central 27

Odessa Permian 41, Abilene Cooper 20 

Breckenridge 36, Benbrook 28 

Albany 31, Comanche 13

Snyder 56, Big Spring 13 

List will be updated as scores come in throughout the evening.

Tune in to FOX West Texas for FOX Football Live at 10 p.m. Fridays.

