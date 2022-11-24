Holiday River Parade kicks off start of holiday season in San Antonio

This year’s theme, Tastes & Traditions Around the World will kick off the San Antonio tradition of ringing in the holiday season.

SAN ANTONIO — Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!

The 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a San Antonio tradition that offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk and it's happening Friday night!

The theme this year is Tastes & Traditions Around the World, and will kick off the San Antonio tradition of ringing in the holiday season.

This year's Grand Marshal is none other than the Grinch, all the way from Whoville to entertain and delight us all.

The Grinch is starring in San Antonio’s production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, at the Majestic Theater.

The parade and river lighting ceremony, which is always held the day after Thanksgiving, features 28 illuminated floats and over 100,000 lights (2,250 strands) illuminating the River Walk.

The lights will be on from sundown to sunrise every day until the weekend after New Year’s Day.

You can buy tickets online, and the majority of River Walk restaurants offer dinner packages as well. To view dinner packages, click HERE.



The parade starts Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m. at the Tobin Center and arrives later in other areas. It is broadcast live at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre.

Several free viewing areas are offered on the parade route (bring your own chair). This space is available on a first-come basis: East side of the River Walk between Pecan Street and Richmond Ave.

Children 2 years of age or older will need a ticket.

Strollers, ice chests, and carriers are NOT allowed on the River Walk for this event.

ADA tickets are available in certain areas of the parade.

Tickets are non-refundable/non-exchangeable.

