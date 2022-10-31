Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on I-20 access road Friday

Two men walking were hit by a car Saturday evening 3.82 miles west of Cisco.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Little Elm man was killed when he and another man were walking on the Interstate 20 south access road near Cisco and were hit by a car late Friday.

A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi, 46, of Little Elm, and Olatunji Alex Atere, 38, of San Angelo, were walking west on the south access road at mile marker 326 on the downward grade of the roadway. A car, driven by Larry James Bryant, 75, of Cisco, was traveling west on the roadway and hit both Obawunmi and Atere.

Obawunmi died at the scene. Atere was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. DPS did not list any injuries for Bryant.