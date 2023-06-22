x
SA Health Foundation awards $153K to three area nonprofit organizations

SAHF board chair David Lupton said the grants "encompass human services and youth development."
Credit: San Angelo Health Foundation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three area nonprofit organizations will be able to further serve West Texans thanks to grants from the San Angelo Health Foundation.

SAHF Board Chair David Lupton announced Thursday that $153,000 has been awarded to three area nonprofits.

A release from the SAHF said since inception, 239 organizations and 884 projects have benefited from more than $65 million in foundation funding.

The SAHF said the following grants encompass human services and youth development: 

Junction Community After School Program & Family Center was awarded $28,000 for afterschool care and summer camps. The program is offered to kindergarten through fifth grade students Monday-Thursday. It provides a balanced curriculum including homework assistance, group lessons such as Art & STEM and a community presenter day.

New Horizons was awarded $15,000 for an additional case manager. It provides intensive and specialized services to children from ages 5 to 17 to help counsel them through emotional trauma. The goal is to expand foster homes in the San Angelo area.

West Texas Boys Ranch - Concho Valley Home for Girls was awarded $110,000 in program funding. Established in 1973, the organization provides a home-like atmosphere for girls 11-17 from troubled homes. The highly-individualized program prepares the girls to succeed as adults while providing a nurturing environment.

For more information about the San Angelo Health Foundation grants, click here.

   

