San Angelo police investigating social media threat against Lake View High School

Police aren't releasing much information at this point but have increased their presence at the high school.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is on high alert Wednesday after a threat was made against Lake View High School.

Police said in a statement that they received information about the threat Tuesday night. Officials said the threat was made on social media. No other details were provided. SAPD and the San Angelo Independent School District are working together to investigate the incident.

San Angelo police are present at Lake View High School Wednesday morning while they continue to investigate the threat. SAISD is providing updates to the public on its new safety alert website.

Lake View High School has been the target of threats made on social media since September. Police have investigated each one and have arrested two teenagers for separate incidents.