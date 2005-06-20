San Angelo Red Lobster is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Red Lobster spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that the San Angelo Red Lobster location is permanently closed.
Some former employees of the store posted on social media Sunday saying they were seeking new employment opportunities after being told of the closure.
The spokesperson said managers were offered transfers and the company is working with other restaurants in the area to place other team members.
Here is the company's statement:
"After more than 38 years of being part of the San Angelo community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3909 Sunset Drive. As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this. Members of the management team at the San Angelo location have been offered transfers to other Red Lobster restaurants, and we are working with other restaurants in the area to help our team members find new employment opportunities.