Art Thursday returns to San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Art Thursday is returning to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts in the fall beginning Sept. 14 and continues through Dec. 14, 2023.

Families can enjoy weekly free art activities from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays in the SAMFA Education Studio, 1 Love St.

Activities for September include back-to-school door hangers, build-a-badge, Henry O. Flipper: Buffalo Soldier and bison track printmaking.

In October, children have the opportunity to create monarch butterflies, ghost sculptures, DIY spider prints, practice EnPlein Air painting, create jack-o-lantern paper faces and Dia de los Muertos altars.

November and December activities include felt pie magnets, watercolor fall tree, build-a-turkey print, DIY snowflakes, Popsicle Christmas trees and a wooden toy build.

Activities on Art Thursdays are tailored for ages 4 and up, but all ages are welcome to attend.

The Education Studio has not been impacted during construction to the main building.

Funding for the program is provided in part by the Sterling-Turner Foundation, The Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation, The National Endowment for the Arts, the Mary Ellen Kent Bunyard Family Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts and H-E-B.