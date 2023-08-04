Eli Young Band to perform at Cinch Roping Fiesta

The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association made the announcement Friday morning.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo announced Friday morning that the Eli Young Band will perform at the Cinch Roping Fiesta Oct. 28.

The band is known for hits such as “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Love Ain’t” and will perform in the fiesta arena.

Tickets for the Cinch Roping Fiesta go on sale at 8 a.m. Oct. 2.

All in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena and the vendor show in the Foster Communications Coliseum are free admission. The only ticketed events are events at the outdoor Fiesta Arena.