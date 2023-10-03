Reyna's Tacos announces closure

The street taco eatery owners say they have made the decision to "retire" the business.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo staple for street tacos has announced its closure.

The owners of Reyna's Tacos announced the decision to "retire" the business Tuesday morning on social media citing costs of either bringing its current location up to code or relocation as factors.

Over the years Reyna's current location has been the site for block parties, celebrations, movie nights and more. Catering services for events was offered, as well. Current catering orders and obligations will be honored, the post said.

The family is also well-known for stepping up and helping its community when needed. During Winter Storm Uri and the COVID pandemic, even as it was struggling with inflation and staffing issues, managed to help others as much as it could.

"It's with a grateful heart, our family has decided to retire Reynas Tacos for a while. It's been an uphill battle for a while now that has completely consumed our time and energy. As a family we came together, prayed for God to guide us, and all his signs led to letting Reynas rest. Our new location would cost us more than we could ever plan on making to be up to code for city requirements, and to relocate again and start over would just be too much.

We have officially entered the season in our lives where family and the time spent with them outweighs any amount of money the world could offer. Our kids need us, our grandchildren need us... and quite frankly Reynas has been our lives for over 7 years now. We need to refocus on what's important. The world makes you believe sometimes that anything less than an empire isn't enough. That there is always more money to be made. There is always more grinding to do. And while there is a season for this... there is also a season for slowing things down and enjoying life. This is where we have found ourselves. Thru God's grace and guidance, he has led us home.

We are thankful for ALL the support, fun times, gatherings, festivals and more memories than we can count. All the people we have met that have grown to be friends and family in the process... God sure did gift us success in more ways that can be measured than just our bank account.

Don't worry, we are still honoring all booked caterings and obligations made while open... we have all these confirmed and will be communicating directly in the next few days. Don't panic

We pray that all our supporters will still say hello in passing and pray for our new journey. Casa Rosa will now be our primary focus and of course our home life which we are thankful for.

As always, we are here for anyone that needs us and goodbyes aren't always forever, see yall around town

-La Familia Reyna"