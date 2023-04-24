San Angelo gym owner finishes the Boston Marathon in under three hours

Jeromy Speciale, founder of The Gym in San Angelo, accomplished a goal he never thought he would attempt.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 127th annual Boston Marathon took place April 17, 2023, as runners from across the world took part and tested their mettle on the concrete.

West Texas was represented in the race, as "The Gym" owner, Jeromy Speciale, not only competed in the marathon, but finished it in two hours and 58 minutes.

"What I take away from the most is that I was just able to accomplish something that just exceeded expectations. I never really would have thought of getting a sub three [hour] marathon, [that] would just be an absolute dream," Speciale said.

Originally, Speciale never put much thought into trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon. His primary exercise routine is centered around CrossFit, it is also the foundation on which his gym is built upon. CrossFit focuses on high-intensity interval workouts.

But, he decided to make a change and try something different. His focus began to shift once he changed his mindset and embraced the support around him.

"I've been real big on having a really positive mindset, just thinking about the thoughts that are in your minds and that we all overthink about and really changing those into fuel that you can accomplish things. But also seeing my family, my coach, to see them all at mile 23 when it was pouring down rain and knowing that I just had a little bit more to give and a little bit longer of race, that was huge to keep me going," Speciale said.

With the marathon in the rearview mirror and a little more than seven months left in 2023, both he and his wife look forward to expanding the social environment they have instilled in their gym when it first opened 11 years ago.

"We will continue to do that, to enjoy our workouts, to lift one another up, keep it a social environment where we hang out with each other outside of the space. We will just try to do the same thing we've been doing for 11 years," Speciale said.