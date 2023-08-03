Two victims shot, taken to hospital in San Angelo

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the north side of town.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two victims were shot Aug. 3 on E. 19th and Brown Street in San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the suspects are thought to have been located in a different area.

Both victims were taken to Shannon Medical Center with unknown injuries and both SAPD Criminal Investigations unit and Crime Scene are looking into this instance further.

Reach out to the non-emergency dispatch number, case #2023-0009628 if you have any additional information or videos.