Spherion San Angelo donates funds to two San Angelo nonprofits

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two nonprofit organizations that serve Concho Valley residents received donations last week from Spherion San Angelo.
Perla Garza and the team at the San Angelo staffing and recruiting firm donated $500 to the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo and $500 to Meals For The Elderly.
The donations are part of the agency's ongoing effort to make a positive impact on the San Angelo community, whether it be through monetary donations or helping community members find work during times of need.
Spherion’s Community Giveback Program highlights the efforts of local organizations that create change in communities.