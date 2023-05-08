Stephens Central Library reopens children's department

The children's department has been closed since Nov. 18, 2021.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Nov. 17, 2021, the Stephens Central Library was forced to close its children's department after a car crashed into its first floor when it was hit by another vehicle in what San Angelo Police said was an act of road rage.

It took longer than expected, but the children's department in the basement of the library is up and running. Coordinator of youth services at the library, Amy Dennis, said she cannot wait for families to enjoy what has been missing.

"We are so excited. We could not be happier. We have been waiting for this for almost two years, so we are thrilled to be able to see our littlest patrons come back into the library and enjoy the space that we've made for them," Dennis said.

The library has remodeled not only the children's area, but they have brought in new books, in addition to a collection of more than 500 board games and new play structures.

Dennis' plan for the remodel was to create a family environment to last for generations. On top of the physical rehabilitations, Librarian Sally Meyers is still at the library looking to serve the next generation. Meyers has been with the Tom Green County Library System for more than 30 years, Dennis said.

"The impact that we have here in the children's department is definitely a generational one. One of the ways that we can see that happening is with our own librarian, Sally Myers. She will have kids that come in to hear a story whose parents also heard story times from her when they were younger. So it's cool to see this intergenerational literacy movement happening right here in our own basement," Dennis said.