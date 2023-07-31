Meals For The Elderly seeking donations for matching grant

As part of this grant, Meals For The Elderly must raise $20,000 from the community, after which the grant will be awarded for an additional $20,000.

Meals For The Elderly on Monday announced a matching grant from the Carl C. Anderson Sr. & Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation.

As part of this grant, Meals For The Elderly must raise $20,000 from the community, after which the grant will be awarded for an additional $20,000.

According to a MFTE press release, the funds raised will allow them to provide services to the homebound of Tom Green County, Irion County, Concho County, and Miles.

For those who would like to help, donations may be mailed, made in person at the Meals For The Elderly office, or on its website. Use “Matching Grant” in the comment section online or on the memo of the check.