San Angelo Animal Services Division closes intake until population lowers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo recently set a maximum of 180 dogs and 120 cats that the shelter can safely house.
According to a COSA press release, as of Wednesday, the shelter has 181 dogs. Because of this, the City has closed intake today and any additional days the population remains in excess of 170 dogs until the end of November.
Canine intake will close to the public when the shelter population exceeds 170 dogs to avoid exceeding that capacity.
The City offered these tips to help reduce shelter population:
- Ask the shelter about the Good Samaritan Program – hold the pet for a few days while locating owner.
- If staying out of traffic, leave pet in home neighborhood. 70% of dogs stay within one mile of home.
- Reach out to local rescues.
- If a danger to itself or others, call 325-657-4224 to dispatch an Animal Services officer.