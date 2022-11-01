Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office make three arrests for possession of child pornography

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office made the arrests of three suspects for the offense of possession of child pornography during the month of October.
According to a TGCSO press release, multiple investigations were conducted regarding crimes against children based on a cooperative with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
During these investigations, three subjects were identified and probable cause was developed that warranted their arrest.
Isaac Mojica, 21, William Hoak, 20, and Max Kieffer, 21, have all been charged and arrested for possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.