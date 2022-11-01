Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office make three arrests for possession of child pornography

Multiple investigations were conducted based on a cooperative with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office made the arrests of three suspects for the offense of possession of child pornography during the month of October.

According to a TGCSO press release, multiple investigations were conducted regarding crimes against children based on a cooperative with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During these investigations, three subjects were identified and probable cause was developed that warranted their arrest.