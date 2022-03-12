Angelo State Rams fall short in Quarterfinals

The Rams finish the season 12-1 and will look to go even further next season.

The Angelo State football season has come to an end after a tough 42-24 loss to Colorado School Mines in the NCAA Division II Quarterfinals.

Walking into this matchup, both teams knew it would be an offensive and defensive showdown the entire game. Mines scored early in the first quarter, forcing the Rams to answer back and tie the game with 4:20 to go in the first quarter.

Mines continued to apply pressure on both sides of the ball and would go on to lead 21-10 at halftime. Coming into the second half, quarterback Zack Bronkhorst was able to connect with wide receiver Noah Massey for a 28-yard touchdown to cut the score to 21-17.

Mines quarterback John Matocha showed off his versatility with a 53-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 28-17 with eight minutes to go in the third quarter. The bleeding didn't stop there for the Rams who would only score one more time before the end of the game.

Despite the loss, head coach Jeff Girsch is proud of what his team has achieved this season.

"I'm so proud of these group of men and what we've accomplished this last year," Girsch said.

"After the loss last year and all the work we put in to get to where we're sitting today, it hurts right now but I couldn't be more proud of our group of men and how hard they fought."

ASU was led by many seniors this season who will miss the game but they are hoping the legacy of the program will live on forever.

"I think this is something that is going to be a yearly thing, just being the top team in the LSC and going to the national playoffs. I think it's something we built here that will continue on in the future," Bronkhorst said.