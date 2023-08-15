The Lake View Chiefs football team believes this year can be a mold-shattering season

After failing to win more than four games over the last five seasons, this Lake View Chiefs squad is as confident as ever.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs have won three games in all but one season over the last five years, causing the program to go back to the basics. In football, it can be difficult to re-install a culture when you have a regime that has been there for quite some time.

Yet, this Chiefs football program has done just that according to players Michael Duran and Wyatt Henry.

"It has been different this year. We kind of just come out with a different mentality, coming out here, just having fun and just building off of fun, then getting our energy up and being focused when we have to." Henry said.

Fun is what brings everyone to initially love sports. You watch, participate, and even make a wager on games, all in the name of "fun". That fact will not get in the way of this team's bigger goal, which is winning.

The athletes on this squad know what has become of the Chiefs program in recent years. That truth does not hold back what they believe they can accomplish this season.

As they embrace the underdog role, they also embrace a future where "Lake View pride" is back and better than ever, starting this season.

"We know what they say. They always think like, Lake View is not much. I think we are going to prove something this year to build off of that. Everybody thinks that Lake View is always down, but we are just trying to rebuild the Lake View pride and just bring it back up." Duran said.

In spite of low win totals, the Chiefs still have a playoff pedigree to lean on. With increasing confidence among the players on the team and coaches who are fine-tuning the roster, they have all of the makings of beginning a new chapter for their football program.