Dutch Bros introduces fall drink menu

As the leaves and weather are changing for the new season, so are coffee menus.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Meteorological fall officially begins Sept. 1, and Dutch Bros Coffee is ready to celebrate.

The Oregon-based coffee chain said its fall drink menu is back at its shops beginning Friday.

On the autumn menu this year are the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, Sweater Weather Chai, and Pumpkin Pie Frost.

This year's fall items will be available at Dutch Bros through Oct. 31.

“Our customers love this season just as much as we do, so we’re excited to bring back some fan-favorites,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “At Dutch Bros, there’s something for everyone, especially this fall. This drink lineup features all the cozy flavors of the season, from White Coffee espresso to pumpkin, caramel and cinnamon, the options are truly endless and waiting for you at your local Dutch Bros!”

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée

Can be ordered as a Breve, Cold Brew or Freeze (Dutch Bros’ blended coffee), featuring pumpkin and salted caramel flavors topped with Dutch Bros’ signature Soft Top, pumpkin drizzle and raw sugar sprinks.

Sweater Weather Chai

Features Dutch Bros Chai, a double shot of white coffee and white chocolate topped with Soft Top and cinnamon sprinks. It can be ordered hot or iced.

Pumpkin Pie Frost

Features pumpkin flavor in a frost (Dutch Bros’ version of a milkshake) and topped with whipped cream.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.