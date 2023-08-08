Dunkin Donuts has the fall feels with new autumn, pumpkin spice menu

DENVER — It's pumpkin season — at least for Dunkin'.
Dunkin' Donuts has released its fall menu with pumpkin-flavored drinks and autumn bakery treats.
The fall menu arrived at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide Wednesday.
“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” said Dunkin’ Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson.
“It’s truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”
This year's Dunkin' lineup includes the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and Pumpkin Muffin.
This year, Dunkin' has reintroduced Maple Sugar Bacon, which can be enjoyed as Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon or in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.
Dunkin' said starting Sept. 1, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get $3 medium hot or iced Signature Lattes, including the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.
Dunkin' fall menu
- Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte
- Nutty Pumpkin Coffee
- Pumpkin Swirl
- Pumpkin Cake Donut
- MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats
- Pumpkin Muffin
- Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon
- Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
- Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams
