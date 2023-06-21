Whataburger continues Colorado expansion with new restaurant

After making its return to Colorado last year, Whataburger plans to open more locations.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a fifth location.

A new restaurant opened last week at 2550 Montebello Square Drive in northeast Colorado Springs.

Whataburger said the restaurant will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week through its dining room and drive-thru. The new restaurant also accepts online orders and orders from the Whataburger app for curbside pickup or delivery.

The new Whataburger employs 80 people.

Operated by the franchise group BurgerWorks Colorado, the company has two more Whataburger locations that it plans to open this year in Colorado Springs and Monument:

706 E. Fillmore, Colorado Springs

17889 Fat Tire Drive, Monument

“We are looking forward to our continued growth and serving up even more of Whataburger’s signature offerings to the Colorado Springs community,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado. “Our fans here have shared overwhelming support and we invite them to visit us, meet our Family Members and experience their newest hometown restaurant.”

Last year, the Texas-based burger chain returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February, September, and November in Colorado Springs. The first restaurants opened at 1310 Interquest Pkwy. and 6140 Dublin Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs.

Whataburger began as a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas in the 1950s and has since grown to more than 900 locations in 14 states.

The franchise once had a presence in Colorado, including a location on 88th Avenue in Thornton that became Jim's Burger Haven.

