'Together' app uses AI to help users track mental health wellness

Dr. Renee Dua believes that your mental and physical health are connected. That is why she created the Together app.

Example video title will go here for this video

OHIO, USA — The goal of the Together app is to have health assistant on your cell phone.

“When we know what your mental vitals are we can figure out how the rest of you is doing. If you aren’t able to focus, if you are sad or worried or anxious. Maybe you can’t take care of other parts of your health,” said Dr. Renee Dua, creator of Together app.

Dua believes that your mental and physical health are connected. That is why she created the Together app.

It’s an app that can scan your prescription so you get reminders and refills. Now, it can track your mental health.

“Talk into the phone and let’s listen to see if you are feeling anxious or depressed today. We can scan a picture of your insurance to say 'hey, you have a benefit to see a therapist that might help with your anxiety or depression.'"

Dua said they use artificial intelligence to get a read on tone of voice. It only takes 30 seconds.

“I always say there is no health without mental health. If your head is not focused, anxious, or depressed, the Together app gives you an assessment. Knowing that can affect the rest of your health,” said Dua.

Jim Bradley has been using the app to keep track of his prescriptions.

“The things that are important to me that I don’t put a lot of time into, it manages to take care of that very simply,” said Bradley.

He said the mental health check will be something that he will utilize. Bradley said his mental health is not something he prioritizes but that can change.

“I tend to not put enough importance of my health and being able to get these assessments so easily is life changing,” said Bradley.