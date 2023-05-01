Angelo State student presents research at Capitol

Poole, a native of Kerrville, is scheduled to graduate with her bachelor's degree in May.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A senior animal science major at Angelo State University had a big day recently.

Cameron Poole was selected to represent ASU and present her research project at the recent 2023 Texas Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol event in Austin.

According to the Council of Public University Presidents and Chancellors (CPUPC), "The purpose of this event is to showcase the experiences of undergraduate students engaged in research for Texas legislators and the public through high-quality poster presentations. The program will highlight how research conducted by undergraduate students positively impacts Texas - and Texans - with the theme: Transforming Texas Through Undergraduate Research."

The event only takes place in odd-numbered years when the Texas Legislature is in session. Each institute of higher education in Texas is allowed to select one student to present a research poster project.

Poole presented her research poster on her project titled "The Effects of Chelated Minerals on Conception Rates in Rambouillet Ewes," which she completed under the mentorship of Audrey Meyer, ASU instructor in agriculture.

"I am so incredibly proud of Cameron and honored to work with her on this project," Meyer said. "She did an outstanding job of representing Angelo State, and I am looking forward to seeing her talents transition into a graduate project."

According to an ASU press release, Poole, a native of Kerrville, is scheduled to graduate with her bachelor's degree in May. She is minoring in biology and chemistry, and she plans to earn her ASU master's degree before heading to medical school.

In addition to conducting award-winning research, Poole has won a host of ribbons and earned All-America status as a member of the ASU Agriculture Department's Meat Judging Team. She is also active in the Student Government Association, and has earned induction to the prestigious Alpha Chi and Phi Kappa Phi national honor societies. She has also made the ASU Dean's List every semester and has been named a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Achievement Scholar three times.