West Texas hiring event for veterans, transitioning military members, military spouses held Thursday

Hiring Red, White and You job fair is a career fair dedicated to connect employers with veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses with jobs.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A statewide hiring event targeting veterans and their families took place Thursday in San Angelo and Abilene. Hiring Red, White and You is designed to connect hiring employers and transitioning military members and military spouses with a job.

“It’s our biggest job fair, we have this job fair every year,” Concho Valley Workforce Development Board Business Development and Military Liaison, Alma Pedroza, said

It's an event that's provided veterans and their families with job opportunities since 2012.

“A lot of veterans when they transition to…when they transition from the military, you know, this is an opportunity for them to know what's out there and where they can now build a new career,” Pedroza said.

An event for people to stop by and learn about the careers available.

“We have about 53 employers that are here,” Pedroza said.

In the Big Country, Director of Business Services for Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, Bill Dean, said thousands of jobs are available to veterans and their families.

“Everyone in this region appreciates the support that we get from Dyess and In Transition and other branches of the military as well. But yeah, we just we have over 4,000 positions open just here in this local area and in the state of Texas,” Dean said.

For anyone looking for a job, Workforce Solutions offers several services in West Texas to prepare for your next career move.

“Workforce Solutions is can be your one stop shop for job seekers and employment services. We offer resume and interview skills for those that are seeking jobs. We have work in Texas, which is a platform for job seekers, to see all the open positions that employers have posted in the State of Texas,” Dean said.