Grape Creek VFD responds to vehicle fire

A crew arrived on scene to find a 2015 white GMC Acadia on fire, "fully involved with heavy fire and smoke coming from the engine compartment of the vehicle."

GRAPE CREEK, Texas — According to a Grape Creek VFD Facebook post, at approximately 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, the GCVFD was dispatched to the 7400 block of US Highway 87 North for a report of a vehicle fire.

A crew arrived on scene to find a 2015 white GMC Acadia on fire, "fully involved with heavy fire and smoke coming from the engine compartment of the vehicle."

The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle without incident and without injuries.

The vehicle had been occupied by two adults and one child.