Abilene residence damaged by structure fire

The Feb. 4 fire resulted in an estimated $10,000 in damages.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire Feb. 4 at a residence on Gays Way, according to AFD.

Occupants of the 3300 block of the street were inside of the residence when the fire first started but they were able to escape unharmed.

When AFD arrived, the residence garage was filled with smoke caused by an extension cord with a large amount of plugs.

The fire was soon extinguished and it did not spread to the rest of the residence.