What kind of person chooses to be a first responder?

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the first things you’ll notice if you’re thinking of becoming a first responder is that the pay may not be what you expect compared to other jobs out there.

“We’re not first responders, cops, for the pay for one. You know, we don’t get paid very much so for us to do this job we have to have the passion for it.” said Lt. Pete Dehlinger, Traffic Division at the Midland Police Department.

That passion is what drives our first responders to get up every morning and go out of their way to help.

“We have the passion to serve the public, we have the passion to keep them safe, we have the passion to help out with people’s problems.” Dehlinger continued.

You may not be called to anything good on a typical workday, but according to Bryce Pruitt you do what you can to make it better for whoever it is you’re helping.

“I think it’s something you want to do and it’s just that desire to help others in need and in this particular job when you’re helping someone else, you’re helping them on their worst day. I mean no one is calling 911 for something that went well. It’s a bad day when they call 911.” said Bryce Pruitt, Battalion Chief at the Midland Fire Department.

Pruitt also says that he thinks it's a calling and a blessing to be a first responder and because of that it helps them better connect and reflect more on those first responders lost on 9/11.