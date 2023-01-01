Abilene woman struck, killed by vehicle during hit-and-run on New Year's Day

The 35-year old woman died just before 1 a.m.

ABILENE, Texas — A 35-year old woman died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run just before 1 a.m. Jan. 1 in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department, victim Ashley Rapp was likely involved in a domestic disturbance with 45-year old Robert McClure, who allegedly struck and killed before he fled the scene of the crime.

The incident took place at the 1300 block of College Street and Rapp was later taken to the hospital where she died and family was made aware.

McClure was later detained for First Degree Felony Murder with a $200,000 bond.